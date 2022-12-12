Positively Georgia
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DeKalb County School District
DeKalb County School District
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in Dekalb County.

The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list.

Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement.

Nine of the 25 schools have been removed and are no longer state-identified, as released Monday by the Georgia Department of Education.

According to GaDOE, the following four schools have been removed from the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) lists:

  • Miller Grove Middle School
  • Murphey Candler Elementary School
  • Redan Elementary School
  • Toney Elementary school

Likewise, the following five schools have been removed from the Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) list:

  • Allgood Elementary School
  • Marbut Elementary School
  • Museum School Avondale Estates
  • Rowland Elementary School
  • Tucker High School

“I would like to congratulate the nine schools that have met CSI and TSI exit criteria,” said Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley, Interim Superintendent. “Thank you for your hard work and commitment to improving the education for our students and your school communities.”

Typically, schools are identified for CSI or Promise if they are among the lowest performing 5% or 5.01% to 10% of Title I schools in the state when ranked according to their three-year CCRPI average. However, Georgia updated its CSI entrance criteria for 2022 based on data limitations resulting from the pandemic.

The following schools were not exited and will remain on the state lists:

School NameCSI Lowest 5%CSI Graduation RatePromiseTSI
Cross Keys High School X
DeKalb Alternative School X X
Elizabeth Andrews High School X X
Fairington Elementary School X
Flat Rock Elementary School X
Flat Shoals Elementary School X
Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School X
McNair Middle School X
Peachcrest Elementary School X
Ronald McNair Discovery Learning X
Stone Mountain Elementary School X
Stoneview Elementary School X

The following schools are newly identified:

  • Browns Mill Elementary School- Promise
  • Dresden Elementary School- Promise
  • McNair High School- CSI Graduation Rate
  • Montclair Elementary School- Promise
  • Oak View Elementary School- Promise
  • Panola Way Elementary School- CSI Lowest 5%
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School- TSI: Students with Disability
  • Salem Middle School- TSI: Students with Disability
  • Shadow Rock Elementary School- TSI: Black subgroup and Students with Disability
  • Stone Mill Elementary School- Promise
  • Towers High School- Promise
  • Woodridge Elementary School- TSI: Students with Disability

Additional information regarding state-identified school designations, funding, and support can be found here.

