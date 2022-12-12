Positively Georgia
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds first on a leadoff home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds first on a leadoff home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga.

The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE.

According to ESPN, Swanson and Pugh have been together since 2017. The couple got engaged in early December 2021.

The bride wore a custom Anne Barge gown for her walk down the aisle, while the pair’s rings were by Jason of Beverly Hills. Pugh gifted each one of her bridesmaids Air Force Ones.

ESPN reported that the couple met through Swanson’s former teammate, Jace Peterson.

Waffle House catered to the after-party, PEOPLE reported.

