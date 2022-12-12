Positively Georgia
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

Deiontre Hughes
Deiontre Hughes(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man.

Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov.14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police.

GSU officers immediately detained the suspect and then notified the Atlanta Police Department. Upon arrival, APD Zone 5 officers confirmed the identity of the suspect.

