Atlanta police to provide updates on Buckhead stabbing, 17th Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department will provide updates on two deadly incidents Monday night.

According to police, new details will be released on a deadly stabbing investigation that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles over the weekend.

Officials also said there will be updates after two teens were killed in a shooting on 17th Street in Midtown.

Atlanta police officials say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were among a group of teens on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26. They had been escorted off Atlantic Station property when a dispute broke out. Charles and Jackson were shot during the dispute. Charles died that night and Jackson died the following Tuesday.

