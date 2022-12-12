Positively Georgia
Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.(WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in southwest Georgia an hour after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. He told WALB-TV the child’s father jumped in and tried to save him before calling the police.

Albany police said officers and dive teams spent several hours searching before they found the boy’s body about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from where he had fallen into the water.

Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. Investigators were still working to confirm the cause of death.

