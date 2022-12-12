Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Butts County Deputy arrested for stalking his ex, police say

Arrested
Arrested(Pixabay via MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged Marlin Moultrie, 55, for stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to GBI, Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Moultrie is charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

RELATED: Advice for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace following Sarver allegations.

Police say Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties after their relationship ended.

Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County Jails.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Snapfinger Creek, Decatur
Snapfinger riverkeep says DeKalb County caused dangerous log jam; county disputes claim
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds first on a leadoff home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river