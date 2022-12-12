Positively Georgia
Doctors hope clinical trial could help people with Alzheimer’s

This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of...
This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer’s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. Abnormal collections of the tau protein accumulate and form tangles, blue, within neurons, harming synaptic communication between nerve cells. An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 - and the next question is how much difference that might make in people’s lives. Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared to work, a badly needed bright spot after repeated disappointments in the quest for better Alzheimer’s treatments.(AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robert Lathrop knows what it is like to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

“My mom came up with some symptoms for some memory issues,” he said. “My dad passed away and we had to take her to a memory care unit and this became kind of a personal thing for me.”

Just this month, positive phase three results for the drug Lecanemeb. It was effective in treating those who currently experience Alzheimer’s symptoms, including memory loss, difficulty making judgments, or caring for themselves.

“Lecanemeb is a medication that removes a protein from the brain called amyloid and we know this protein is the instigator of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Charles Bernick a Staff Neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Now, the Cleveland Clinic Center for brain health in Las Vegas is starting what it calls the “Ahead” trial which aims to test the drug in people who are not experiencing symptoms to see if they have the amyloid protein in their brain.

“The idea is if we can get the amyloid out of the brain early before people have symptoms, we can actually impact the disease and possibly prevent or delay the symptoms of alzheimers disease,” said Bernick.

Lathrop is participating in this four-year trial for people older than 55 who have a family history of Alzheimer’s and have started to notice changes themselves.

When I think about alzheimers or dementia in general, it is so frustrating because you can’t do anything. When you see your relatives or you see other people you just want to do something and this is something I can do,” said Bernick.

