FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’re waking up to another dense fog advisory in metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday’s summary

High - 59°

Normal high - 57°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

It’s another morning with patchy, dense fog across metro Atlanta with a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. We won’t see much sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT on Wednesday, Thursday

Our next weather system will bring rain -- and possibly isolated storms -- to north Georgia Wednesday through Thursday morning. Grab the umbrella on both days.

Dry, colder this weekend

We’ll finally get a break from the this weekend with dry weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be cold with highs only in the 40s this weekend.

