Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County.

It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.

Investigators say they believe the woman had a fire going on the front porch to keep warm. She was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

