Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County

Miriam Lane house fire.
Miriam Lane house fire.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County.

It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.

Investigators say they believe the woman had a fire going on the front porch to keep warm. She was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

