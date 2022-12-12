Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: 8-year-old singer ‘Reagan’s World’ joins Atlanta News First

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could easily be the latest ear-catching anthem for anyone who listens!

Reagan’s World is an 8-year-old singer working to make a mark in today’s kids-friendly entertainment industry.

She joined Brooks Baptiste in the studio and left us with a performance to remember! You can check out her song “Ima Mood I’ma Vibe” here.

