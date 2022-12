Janet Jackson Together Again Tour coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Get ready Atlanta, mark your calendars for April 27, 2023 “Miss Jackson”, Janet Jackson is bringing her Together Again Tour to town.

Performing all her hits with Atlanta’s very own Ludacris as her special guest.

Tickets for general admission go on sale Friday, Dec 16 at 11 a.m. and for her fans, presales start tomorrow Dec 13. at 11 a.m.

For more information visit Janetjackson.com.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

