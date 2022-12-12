Marietta woman’s stolen credit card used to buy $5K tires, BofA denies claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Ann Morris heard about a new credit card that lets customers make contactless payments like Apple Pay, she ordered one. But five months later, Ann regrets the decision. She never received the card, but someone else did, and they used her card to charge $5,100 at a Covington Tire Store.

Ann says she called Bank of America weeks before someone made the fraudulent charge.

“And I called Bank of America and told them I haven’t received my card yet, and they’re like okay, let’s just wait a couple of days, and then if it doesn’t show up, just call us back,” Morris told Atlanta News First’s Better Call Harry.

She says she called Bank of America again to cancel the card, but the fraudulent charge had gone through.

Morris is a full-time caregiver for her mother and her 91-year-old father. The same day someone used the card, she says she was at home with both parents and a nursing aid, but Bank of America’s Fraud Unit concluded the charge was valid.

“We confirmed your card was used for the charge(s). The chip was read, your PIN was entered, and/or you signed for the merchandise or service, which indicates you or someone you allowed to use your card was present.”

Ann kept copies of emails, calls, and a letter to a Bank of America vice president, but it wasn’t until her father suggested she contact Better Call Harry that the bank reevaluated Ann’s case.

“We want to let you know your claim’s been honored. We will be issuing a permanent credit along with a resolution letter.”

A Bank of America spokesman did not explain but said, “We called our client last week with an update on the resolution.”

