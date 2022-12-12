Medical experts warn of new tripledemic surge ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families in metro Atlanta continue gathering and planning for the holidays, medical experts are urging people to be vigilant in the face of an ongoing “tripledemic” with a rise of cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends part of her Sunday volunteering at the Atlanta Community Food Bank while also urging Americans to remain vigilant about a trio of respiratory viruses sweeping the country.

“Influenza continues to be on the rise,” she said.

Nationwide, flu hospitalizations are at their highest in a decade with a rapid rise in new infections.

The CDC says nearly 25 percent of Americans have tested positive compared to *three* percent a year ago.

“We’ve had already 120,000 hospitalizations with the flu and already 7,300 deaths from flu this season. That’s 50% more than all flu deaths we saw last season,” she said.

Walesky says the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has also risen.

Vaccines for covid and the flu continue to lag.

In Georgia, only eight percent of the population has received the latest COVID-19 booster.

“We really need to get those rates up to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” Walensky said.

Meanwhile, RSV, which hit children especially hard last month, appears to have peaked in most states, including in the southeast.

Walensky encourages Americans to take the necessary steps to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this holiday season.

“Don’t go out if you’re sick, don’t be around others if you’re sick. If you’re so inclined, put your mask on, get a covid test before entering multi-generational households if you are going to mix for the holidays, and increase ventilation to the extent you can when you gather,” she said.

Last year, COVID-19 levels peaked after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday weekends. The latest CDC data for cases in Georgia shows about 3,800 COVID-19 cases, 290 PCR detections for RSV, and 1,131 positive flu tests.

