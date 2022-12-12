Positively Georgia
Medieval ship found in Norway’s biggest lake

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – An amazing discovery was found at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake.

Researchers found a downed ship, believed to be from between the 1300s to the 1800s.

Somehow, despite the passage of time, the craft managed to stay in almost perfect condition.

The discovery was made while the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment was leading a mission that inspected parts of the lake that are a source of water for about 100,000 residents.

Officials said it appears the ship was built using a Norse technique, which was common during the Viking Age.

