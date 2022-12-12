Snapfinger riverkeep says DeKalb County caused dangerous log jam; county disputes claim

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a log jam cleanup and created another one downstream.

The log jam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash is clogging up water flow on property owned by Snapfinger Creek Mitigation. Riverkeeper James Tingley says it’s gotten so bad that the creek’s banks are beginning to erode and trees along the banks are falling into the water.

“We have to get out there and cut all the trees in little sections. Put a cable on them. Drag them out and put them into a dumpster here and physically take them off this property,” said James Tingley, Snapfinger Creek riverkeeper.

Tingley says the cleanup will cost Snapfinger Creek Mitigation nearly $85K. It’s a mess he says was caused by DeKalb County.

“There’s what happens when you do not take what your remove upper creek it comes down creek and it happens to be here,” said Tingley.

About eight months ago, Tingley took video of crews using heavy equipment to remove logs and other debris from interfering with county sewer lines that run alongside and through the Snapfinger Creek. The property, which was once a golf course nearly 20 years ago, floods when it rains. Tingley fears this log jam won’t withstand another rainfall and subsequent flood.

“Say for instance, catastrophically all it was to go down to I-20 and it would knock out I-20, it would shut Atlanta down,” said Tingley.

In a statement to Atlanta News First DeKalb County said the log jam downstream predates their cleanup eight months ago. The county also provided Google Earth images that show a log jam on the property as early as October of 2021, well before their cleanup in February of 2022.

Google Earth image of alleged log jam (Atlanta News First)

“DeKalb County is committed to working with community, state, and federal partners to protect Snapfinger Creek,” said Andrew Cauthen, communications manager for DeKalb County.

Tingley disputes the county’s claim. He wants the county to help pay for the cleanup and says at the very least the county should be more mindful of their future cleanup efforts along the creek.

