Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Officers are currently on the scene and have roped off an area where the crime possibly occurred.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

