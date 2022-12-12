What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane.

Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are prohibited, and if you’re caught with such an item at a security checkpoint, you’ll likely end up in jail. Other prohibited items won’t necessarily get you in trouble, but they can create a hassle as you decide whether to voluntarily surrender them.

“We’re always going to give passengers the option to get rid of it,” said TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell. “That could be going to put it in a checked bag, they could take it back to their car, or they could hand it to somebody that brought them to the airport.”

On Monday, Howell showed reporters a few examples of items prohibited in carry-on bags that have been voluntarily surrendered. They include the following:

Knives (including as part of a multi-tool set)

Brass knuckles

Self-defense key chains

Baseball bats

Tools longer than 7 inches

Power tools

Gun parts (magazines, bullets, etc.)

Replicas of weapons or ammunition

Toy knives or weapons

Liquids, gels, and aerosols of more than 3.4 oz.

If you’re unsure whether an item is allowed in a carry-on bag, click here.

“It’s always good to start with an empty bag,” said Howell. “Pack it from scratch, and that way you can avoid trying to bring some of these things unintentionally to the security checkpoint.”

