What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers

TSA holiday travel prohibited items
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane.

Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are prohibited, and if you’re caught with such an item at a security checkpoint, you’ll likely end up in jail. Other prohibited items won’t necessarily get you in trouble, but they can create a hassle as you decide whether to voluntarily surrender them.

“We’re always going to give passengers the option to get rid of it,” said TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell. “That could be going to put it in a checked bag, they could take it back to their car, or they could hand it to somebody that brought them to the airport.”

On Monday, Howell showed reporters a few examples of items prohibited in carry-on bags that have been voluntarily surrendered. They include the following:

  • Knives (including as part of a multi-tool set)
  • Brass knuckles
  • Self-defense key chains
  • Baseball bats
  • Tools longer than 7 inches
  • Power tools
  • Gun parts (magazines, bullets, etc.)
  • Replicas of weapons or ammunition
  • Toy knives or weapons
  • Liquids, gels, and aerosols of more than 3.4 oz.

If you’re unsure whether an item is allowed in a carry-on bag, click here.

“It’s always good to start with an empty bag,” said Howell. “Pack it from scratch, and that way you can avoid trying to bring some of these things unintentionally to the security checkpoint.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
