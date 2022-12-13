Positively Georgia
Atlanta Airport adds vendors and gates to Concourse T

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, keeps growing and now Concourse T has been expanded.

The $327 million project means five more gates to take off and land at.

The expansion added more space for passengers to wait for their flights, and more restaurants and bars to buy from. That means 35,000 more square feet to make money for the metro.

The airport has a $50 billion impact on the area every year, and keeping the airport updated keeps that number growing, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“Hartsfield-Jackson has been a leader in creating projects and jobs that help drive our community’s economy. And when I talk of economy, I’m only speaking of an inclusive economy. An economy that has minority and female suppliers at the helm,” said Dickens.

The airport has 2,000 takeoff and landings a day. More gates mean there can be even more flights.

