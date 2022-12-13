Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI.

The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, “we are grateful for the funds received through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety H.E.A.T. grant. The funding will allow us to continue our efforts to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to many serious-injury and fatality crashes.”

