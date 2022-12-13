Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department.

Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.

The fire department dedicated the new Fire Station 1 to Carmichael in 2018, as well as fellow former chief Bob Nealey.

No funeral arrangements have been made. A “small memorial service” is scheduled for 2023.

