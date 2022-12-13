Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name.

On December 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment complex parking lot. A few minutes later, authorities were informed about a second victim at another location. The second victim was identified as Juan Jose Montalvo, 25, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

According to police, the two victims were involved in the same incident and probable cause for two counts of felony/malice murder, tampering with evidence, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
White House responds to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about Jan. 6
Sandy Creek High School wins Class 3A championship
Controversial high school football call ignites instant replay debate