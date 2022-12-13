Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name.

On December 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment complex parking lot. A few minutes later, authorities were informed about a second victim at another location. The second victim was identified as Juan Jose Montalvo, 25, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

According to police, the two victims were involved in the same incident and probable cause for two counts of felony/malice murder, tampering with evidence, and two counts of aggravated assault.

