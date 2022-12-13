Families of Atlanta child murder victims call on city to release DNA testing results

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The families of some of the Atlanta child murder victims called on the city to release the results of DNA testing ordered more than a year ago.

“Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at the end of her term in office that that was being done,” said Jimmy Howard, a spokesman for some of the families. “No lab results have ever been given to the families We call upon the city of Atlanta to finally fulfill that promise.

“Today the families of the murdered children requested via the media that the city of Atlanta release the results of the DNA testing sent over a year ago to the testing lab,” he said.

In 2019, Bottoms called for evidence in the cases of the Atlanta child murders to be retested. The cases included 30 African-American children, teens, and young adults who were taken and killed across metro Atlanta between July 1979 and spring 1981. Their bodies were dumped on sidewalks and in rivers across Fulton, DeKalb, and Rockdale counties.

Wayne Williams was charged and found guilty of two of the murders; he is serving two life sentences. Williams was convicted mainly on the existence of fibers found on two of the victims that matched those found in his vehicle. Police also found carpet fibers and dog hair evidence from Williams’ home also on many of the victims. Prosecutors linked him to the child murders using what’s called the law of similar transactions.

Williams was arrested on the old Jackson Parkway Bridge connecting Fulton to Cobb County. Police believe he had just thrown the body of 27-year-old Nathaniel Carter over the railing late one night and into the Chattahoochee River.

Williams was convicted of murdering Carter and 21-year-old Jimmie Payne. While he was never charged or tried with any of the other murders, police believe him to be responsible for at least 24 of the 30 deaths. He is serving two consecutive life sentences.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta police department released a statement that said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

