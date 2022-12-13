Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Federal and state lawmakers propose regulations for TikTok

Anavitarte proposed banning TikTok on government-issued devices in Georgia. That movement picked up steam across the country. There’s now a nationwide push to ban TikTok. Seven states prohibit its use on official government devices. So does the military.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, state senator Jason Anavitarte met to finalize the recommendations for the next session to beef up Georgia’s approach to cybersecurity.

The Georgia Cybersecurity Council has been meeting for the last year to research and finalize recommendations regarding Georgia’s cybersecurity plan for the upcoming season.

RELATED: US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok.

Anavitarte proposed banning TikTok on government-issued devices in Georgia. That movement picked up steam across the country. There’s now a nationwide push to ban TikTok. Seven states prohibit its use on official government devices. So does the military.

Utah, South Dakota, South Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, Maryland, and Oklahoma all voted to ban the use of citing security threats. sot: nat pop from meeting with Jason Anavitarte

On Tuesday, three lawmakers introduced legislation to block and prohibit all companies with more than a million users controlled by foreign adversaries- the bill specifically names TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance. Representative Mike Gallagher’s Twitter tweeted it’s addicting Americans, collecting their data, and censoring the news.

TikTok’s VP of Public Policy, Michael Beckerman said the worry is overstated. He said TikTok collects less data than other social media apps and is also working to move user data to servers in the US.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

OUT AND ABOUT IN THE ATL
Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 16-18, 2022
Antonio Marquavis Brown
Update on the murdered metro Atlanta grandmother
FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing
Federal and state lawmakers propose regulations for TokTok