FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, 50s this afternoon; Rain returns Wednesday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 53°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Another dense fog advisory is in effect this morning east of metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. We won’t see much sunshine this afternoon, which will keep highs below average in the low 50s.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.
Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
Forecast for Tuesday in Atlanta
Forecast for Tuesday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT on Wednesday, Thursday

A large weather system is sweeping through the U.S. this week, which will bring rain to north Georgia Wednesday through Thursday morning, with the heaviest rain expected late Wednesday after sunset through your Thursday morning commute. We’ll see periods of heavy rain, but no severe weather is expected.

Cold this weekend

The sun will return by the end of the week with a dry, but cold weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are only in the 40s!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

