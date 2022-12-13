Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019.

33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.

Dorsey was identified via eyewitness accounts and was connected to Jackson through social media. Dorsey also used his phone to look for articles about the shooting and send messages saying he knew he was a suspect.

The pair were both found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Dorsey was further convicted of malice murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.