GDOT expected to purchase 3 homes and a business for I-285/I-20 West revamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place.

The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West interchange in southwest Atlanta.

Monique Rhodes has lived in the Stratford-Oakcliff community her entire life.

“We were all raised his house. It’s kind of bittersweet to have to move,” said Rhodes. “But then again, I’m looking at it on a more positive standpoint, because I would actually be able to be in a new environment.”

Rhodes’ home, who she shares with her mother Regina, sits right up against I-285. It’s one of three residential properties GDOT wants to purchase to make space for its multimillion-dollar construction project, slated to begin in 2025, aimed at easing congestion where the Perimeter meets I-20 West.

“It’ll probably make the area a little bit better because they are expanding it. Like I said, when they expand it, it’ll bring more of a crowd so. So, expanding it is a good thing for the city,” said Rhodes.

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel the two corridors daily, both big rigs and everyday commuters. The construction project, which formally began two years ago with public input, will replace existing exit and entrance ramps, add new lanes, and replace and add several new bridges.

“When we came out in 2020, we had a certain amount of impacts, a certain amount of full properties,” said Natalie Dale of GDOT. “We were able to reduce that number in the past two years based on what happened when we had that input.”

Along with the six acres of residential property in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties, GDOT also expects to buy at fair market value about 20 acres of commercial land, which includes at least one business.

GDOT held a public hearing Tuesday, December 13, 2020, so people directly impacted by the construction project could voice their concerns. The public can weigh in online or email comments to the project email address: WestInterchange@dot.ga.gov until Friday, December 23, 2020.

