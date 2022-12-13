Positively Georgia
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.

But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

