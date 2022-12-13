INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Q Parker from Grammy Award-winning R&B group 112 and Grammy Award-winning singer Crystal Nicole are helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 500 Atlanta seniors through the “Caroling with Q Parker & Friends” event. The event is today at 2 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson St. NE.

Parker and Nicole joined Atlanta News First to talk about the event.

