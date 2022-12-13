Investigation underway after body found in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say a body was found Tuesday morning in the area of Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Drive NW.

Investigators are still gathering information at this time.

