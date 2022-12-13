Positively Georgia
Investigation underway after body found in northwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say a body was found Tuesday morning in the area of Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Drive NW.

Investigators are still gathering information at this time.

Atlanta News First will provide updates to this developing story as we learn more. Stay with us for the latest.

