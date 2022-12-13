Positively Georgia
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others

Spalding County Sheriff's Office
Spalding County Sheriff's Office(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity.

“Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all! Folks, if you get something like this in the mail, it’s a scam! I reached out to the company and they are aware someone is using their info on these checks. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is!” the sheriff posted on Facebook.

The Better Business Bureau published more than 46,000 scam reports in 2021—about 43% of which led to a monetary loss.

The company said it’s important to remember that you can receive a fake check from any business or organization.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

When in doubt, check with your bank before cashing any checks or giving out any personal information.

Happy Holidays!

