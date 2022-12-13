Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.

Fire crews arrived to find a two-story, multi-family residence in a basement with heavy fire blowing through the breezeway of the building. One resident was seen waving his hands from a second-story window on the corner of the building. Firefighters quickly rescued that resident and an additional search confirmed everyone had made it out safely.

On December 12, 2022, our crews responded to an apartment fire and rescued a victim trapped on the second floor. For the complete story visit Bit.ly/3iRdiRr Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Monday, December 12, 2022

One man was treated and released and no one else was injured.

People who live in the building told investigators the property manager had just delivered new smoke alarms for the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and the Red Cross is helping those affected find a place to stay.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.