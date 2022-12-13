Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday.

According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.

The blast radius measured approximately 65 feet and residents 8 to 10 houses away reported that their windows rattled and items fell inside their homes.

MAP OF THE AREA

A search warrant was obtained and police found a large amount of marijuana and additional potential bomb-making materials inside the home. Police say it is unknown at this time if there are any active devices in the residence and members of the Clayton County Police Department’s bomb squad are on scene.

Borlie is being charged with manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct.

At 8:06 p.m., the police department said that the scene is still active and the bomb squad had backed out a little while to test substances and set up an x-ray machine.

