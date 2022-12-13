Positively Georgia
New Edition’s ‘Legacy Tour’ coming to State Farm Arena Mar. 30

Ronnie DeVoe, left to right, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell attend a ceremony...
Ronnie DeVoe, left to right, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell attend a ceremony honoring New Edition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - R&B legends New Edition will come to the State Farm Arena Mar. 30.

2023 will mark the 40th anniversary of the group’s debut album Candy Girl. A press release promises “a host of new hits that weren’t performed in 2022′s ‘The Culture Tour,’ giving their fans a whole new experience to tuck in their memory book.”

The tour will also feature new jack swing artists Keith Sweat, GUY and Tank.

A presale for American Express members begins Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 16.

