New Edition’s ‘Legacy Tour’ coming to State Farm Arena Mar. 30

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - R&B legends New Edition will come to the State Farm Arena Mar. 30.

2023 will mark the 40th anniversary of the group’s debut album Candy Girl. A press release promises “a host of new hits that weren’t performed in 2022′s ‘The Culture Tour,’ giving their fans a whole new experience to tuck in their memory book.”

The tour will also feature new jack swing artists Keith Sweat, GUY and Tank.

A presale for American Express members begins Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 16.

