Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student more than once in a school hallway has been released.

The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report.

A police officer was at the school helping another staff member with a camera issue when the officer saw the staff member push a child.

The video shows a female student stopping in the hall and 34-year-old Karen Gresham using her right hand to push the student forward.

The student walks a short distance and stops again. Gresham again pushes the child forward, causing the student to stumble.

The officer wrote in the incident report that the pushing by the staff member appeared excessive and criminal so the officer notified Newnam High School Assistant Principle Shirley Would about the incident.

When asked during an interview why she pushed the student, Greshman said she had been trained to do so by someone named Shannon. She reportedly did admit she may have used too much force. The officer asked Greshman if there were any other incidents caught on camera and she replied that she didn’t think so.

After the interview, she was escorted off the school’s property. School staff then notified the family.

According to the high school, Gresham is no longer employed.

