Nick Cannon bringing the ‘Next Superstar Tour’ to Atlanta Mar. 18

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nick Cannon’s “Next Superstar Tour 2023″ will come to the Tabernacle Mar. 18.

The event will feature an educational seminar geared toward “directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves...within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry.”

The tour will also have performances by artists such as 24kGoldn, JD McCrary and Klondike Blonde.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

