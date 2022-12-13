Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 16-18, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the weekend before Christmas weekend and there’s plenty of things happening in metro Atlanta to help get you in the mood. There’s also plenty of things to do if you want to avoid anything related to the holiday. Check out this weekend’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

“Christmas with the ASO” at Atlanta Symphony Hall features holiday carols, hymns and more. Led by Director of Choruses Norman Mackenzie.

The Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park in Woodstock features more than 2 million lights, concessions and vendors, Santa Clause and more. Proceeds benefit Anna Crawford Children’s Center.

“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” at the Exhibition Hub on Buford Highway is a unique digital art experience showcasing more than 300 of Monet’s paintings and sketches.

V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena will feature performances by Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Bell Biv DeVoe, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and more.

SATURDAY

The East Atlanta Village Holiday Market is happening on Stokeswood Avenue. Vendors include Cryptid Creatives, Sweet Lola, Breezy Kakes, Diana’s Specialties, SwellShark, Gatherings Shop, bell Biscuits, Star Thread Pottery and more.

The Atlanta Christkindl Market in Buckhead is a German Christmas market featuring authentic German food, Christmas decorations and other unique items from approximately 50 vendors.

“The Fans Strike Back: Star Wars Experience” at the Exhibition Hub on Buford Highway showcases more than 600 unique Star Wars collectible items, including life-size figures, models, one-of-a-kind sculptures, figurines, photos, posters, and costumes.

A holiday juggling show is happening at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Juggler Ron Aglin uses the toys he grew up with to juggle. The show celebrates holiday traditions from around the world.

The Atlanta Gun Show is happening this weekend at Atlanta Exposition Center on Jonesboro Road SE.

“Holiday In,” featuring the music of Bing Cosby, Frank Sinatra and others, will be present by Jazz at the Ballroom in the Rich Theatre at Woodruff Arts Center on Peachtree Street NE.

Celtic Woman, one of the most successful all-female group in Irish history, is performing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Battle & Brew on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is hosting The Nightmare Before Christmas cosplay party. There will be themed drinks and food and a cosplay contest.

Boxwood Social Hall on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta is hosting a Christmas pop-up party and bar. Festive attire encouraged. Dance the night away to a 5-piece jazz ensemble.

In The End, a Linkin Park tribute band, is performing at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta.

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, known for blending R&B, country, soul and pop, is bringing his “9th Annual Kegsmas” to the Buckhead Theatre.

Yacht Rock Revue, known for its smooth sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s, is bringing its Holiday Spectacular to the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The Atlanta Women’s Chorus will present “A Winter of Wonders” at Cascade Midtown UMC on Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.

SUNDAY

Marietta’s 2022 Christmas Concert is happening at Lassiter Concert Hall on Shallowford Road. Presented by the Marietta chapter of The Barbershop Harmony Society.

Hotel Clermon on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE is hosting a holiday pop-up market. Enjoy festive holiday cocktails while finding the perfect handmade gifts from local vendors.

Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS, which tells the story of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time and space, is playing through Dec. 24 in a big tent outside of Atlantic Station.

“Tammy’s Holiday Sparkle” at City Winery Atlanta will feature performances by Tammie Brown, Kelly Mantle and Nicole Paige Brooks from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Brigitte Bidet, EllaSaurus Rex and Miss He.

The Atlanta Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Cobb Galleria Parkway. This production first premiered in 2018.

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company is presenting Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at The Shakespeare Tavern. Performances continue through Dec. 23.

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Levi Ransom is performing at MadLife Stage & Studios in Roswell.

East Cobb United Methodist Church is presenting “Let Heaven and Nature Sing,” featuring performances by its chancel choir and seasons singers, children’s choir and chamber orchestra.

A Christmas Pops Concert is happening at Johns Creek United Methodist Church. The family-friendly concert will feature performances by the church’s choirs, orchestra, praise band and soloists.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.