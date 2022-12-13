Positively Georgia
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) makes a hit during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Marcus Mariota has been benched in favor of the untested rookie from Cincinnati.

The move comes with the Falcons still in contention for a playoff berth despite a 5-8 record and four losses in their past five games.

Atlanta made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid.

The third-round pick led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago but has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.

