Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work at Gwinnett Correctional

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Officials say a 59-year-old correctional officer, identified as Scott Riner, was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

#Breaking: I just arrived on the scene at the Gwinnett County Jail where police are investigating a homicide. Stay tuned. @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/elHYUBwnr8 — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) December 13, 2022

WATCH LIVE: Deadly shooting under investigation at Gwinnett Correctional Center WATCH LIVE: Deadly shooting under investigation at Gwinnett Correctional Center Posted by Atlanta News First on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are currently looking through surveillance video to try and identify the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.