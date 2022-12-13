Southern Poverty Law Center says new FBI hate crime report is inaccurate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday the FBI released its annual hate crime report.

Law enforcement agencies across the country submitted incident reports involving 7,262 criminal incidents and 8,673 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

Nationally, numbers are down. But locally, numbers are up.

Data from the FBI report shows hate crimes have increased in Georgia over the last five years. And were up about 22% from 2020 to 2021.

But there are a lot of factors impacting the data.

The FBI reports this is the first year that law enforcement agencies are submitting crime data via the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.

As a result of the shift to NIBRS-only data collection, the FBI says law enforcement agency participation in submitting all crime statistics, including hate crimes, fell significantly from 2020 to 2021.

Law enforcement agencies that did not transition to reporting crime data through NIBRS were not able to submit hate crime statistics to the FBI’s UCR Program. Several of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies, as well as some states, did not make the transition to NIBRS in time to submit data prior to the reporting deadline and are not included in the 2021 reported totals.

Rachel Carroll Rivas with the Southern Poverty Law Center says reporting hate crime data to the government also isn’t required.

“Unfortunately, this year the data is woefully incomplete. It’s inaccurate and it simply can’t be trusted,” Carrol Rivas said.

The 2021 FBI Hate Crime statistics for the nation are based on data received from 11,883 of 18,812 law enforcement agencies in the country that year.

Carroll Rivas says the SPLC is constantly advocating for mandated hate crime reporting because it paints a fuller picture of what’s going on in America.

“This just really isn’t fair to the communities that are targeted through hate violence and it’s also just quite frankly not fair to the victims,” Carroll Rivas said.

Cobb, DeKalb, and Henry counties are among several Georgia law enforcement agencies that did not submit hate crime data. That’s according to the FBI report.

The FBI says participation in the NIBRS system is growing, and in the coming years will help provide a more complete picture of hate crimes in America.

Marc Benjamin, FBI Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent, says the FBI prioritizes hate crimes and getting justice for victims.

“Our biggest concern with hate crimes is ensuring that the victims of such crimes receive justice and therefore if you feel you’ve been a victim of a hate crime you should reach out to the FBI,” Benjamin said

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.