SZA playing State Farm Arena Mar. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - R&B star SZA will play the State Farm Arena Mar. 7 as part of her ‘SOS’ tour.

The Grammy Award winner will headline arenas for the first time, supporting her sophomore effort SOS. The long-awaited album dropped this past Friday. Its first three singles, “Shirt,” “I Hate U” and “Good Days,” all peaked within the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Good Days” and “I Hate U” gave the St. Louis native a pair of top 10 hits.

Omar Apollo will open for SZA at the State Farm Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 16 at noon.

