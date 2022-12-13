Positively Georgia
Teenager killed inside vacant home in Clayton County

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is dead after being shot in a vacant home in Hampton.

Clayton County Police Officers entered the home on the 11000 block of McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. Dec. 9 and found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Initial 911 calls reported multiple juveniles leaving the home after shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

