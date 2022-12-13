Teenager killed inside vacant home in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is dead after being shot in a vacant home in Hampton.

Clayton County Police Officers entered the home on the 11000 block of McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. Dec. 9 and found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Initial 911 calls reported multiple juveniles leaving the home after shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

