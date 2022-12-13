Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting.

The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. They face murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges.

Atlanta Police Department officials say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were among a group of youths on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26. They had just been escorted off Atlantic Station property for violating its curfew when a dispute broke out. Kameron and Zyion were shot. Zyion died that night and Kameron died the following Tuesday.

“If you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm, or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Mayor Dickens said.

