Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

17th Street Bridge shooting scene on Nov. 26, 2022.
17th Street Bridge shooting scene on Nov. 26, 2022.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting.

The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. They face murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two teens arrested in shooting that killed two juveniles on 17th Street bridge

Atlanta Police Department officials say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were among a group of youths on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26. They had just been escorted off Atlantic Station property for violating its curfew when a dispute broke out. Kameron and Zyion were shot. Zyion died that night and Kameron died the following Tuesday.

“If you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm, or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Mayor Dickens said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

WATCH THE MAYOR’S PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

