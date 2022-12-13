WATCH: Sec. of State’s office launches post-election audit after Georgia senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Secretary of State’s office is expected to announce the official launch of a post-election audit into Georgia’s Senate Runoff.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the south steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

During the announcement, election officials and members of the public will roll twenty 10-sided dice to determine the random selection of batches chosen for audit.

Following the rolling of the dice, county election officials will begin auditing the selected batches on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.