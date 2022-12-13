Positively Georgia
WATCH: Sec. of State’s office launches post-election audit after Georgia senate runoff

Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Secretary of State’s office is expected to announce the official launch of a post-election audit into Georgia’s Senate Runoff.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the south steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

During the announcement, election officials and members of the public will roll twenty 10-sided dice to determine the random selection of batches chosen for audit.

Following the rolling of the dice, county election officials will begin auditing the selected batches on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

