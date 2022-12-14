18-year-old Sumatran tiger Sparky dies at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sparky, an 18-year-old male Sumatran tiger at Zoo Atlanta, has died.

The zoo put down Sparky. The tiger had recently fractured a tooth and the “potential pain and difficult recovery from [repairing the tooth] presented a continued decline in his well-being.” He was already being treated for renal disease and osteoarthritis.

Sparky arrived in Atlanta in 2018 from another zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Tiger Species Survival Plan. He was paired with 19-year-old Chelsea at Zoo Atlanta; however, the pair did not share space due to tigers’ solitary nature. The pair produced no offspring.

Sumatran tigers are considered an endangered species and are the only tiger subspecies in Indonesia’s Sunda islands. According to Zoo Atlanta, there are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers remaining on the islands. They can live for 15 to 20 years in the wild.

Zoo Atlanta Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg said, “we are especially disheartened by the loss of such a critically endangered animal.”

