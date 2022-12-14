78-year-old woman dies after trying to make a U-turn in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke Police Department officials say a 78-year-old woman died in a crash in Athens early Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Lexington Road and Shadybrook Drive for a crash involving two vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Investigators say a woman identified as Rosa Burke was trying to make a U-turn in a 2014 Nissan Altima when she was struck by a 2007 Ford Econoline that was traveling east on Lexington Road.

Officials say Burke was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. The front passenger of the Nissan Altima and the driver of the Ford Econoline were also transported to a local hospital with injuries. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials tell Atlanta News First “this is the 10th fatal motor vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2022.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169, or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.

