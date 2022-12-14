Positively Georgia
Amazon donates $30K to College Park for holiday events

(WTVG)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amazon will donate $30,000 to College Park to help underserved residents this holiday season.

The city will use the money to supply residents with holiday gifts during its Santa Claus is Coming to Town event Dec. 17. After Amazon executives give remarks at 8 a.m. at College Park City Hall, members of the College Park government will head out into the community to hand out gifts.

The route will start on Main Street at 9 a.m. before winding its way through the city and returning to City Hall around 1:30 p.m.

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said, “we’re extremely grateful to receive this very generous contribution from Amazon. The holiday season is all about giving back to the community. To be able to accomplish this in such an impactful way for the children and families of College Park is a blessing.”

