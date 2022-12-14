Atlanta nonprofit receives $3.75M grant from Truist

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), an Atlanta nonprofit that supports BIPOC small business owners, has received a $3.75 million grant from Truist Bank.

The grant is part of Truist’s $120 million effort to support small businesses throughout the South. ACE plans to use the money to expand its footprint into south Georgia over the next three years. The nonprofit already covers 68 counties in northern Georgia, including all of metro Atlanta.

Katie Saez, Georgia regional president for Truist, said, “ACE’s work is creating opportunities for minority- and women-owned small businesses to expand, thrive and create jobs, improving the lives of individuals, families and communities throughout our state.”

