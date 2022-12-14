Positively Georgia
Carrollton Police: Man wanted in connection to identity fraud

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a case of identity fraud.

According to officials, a surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, sneakers, and shorts is wanted in connection to identity fraud.

Officials say the subject may be from the Paulding or Dallas area.

If you recognize the man in this photo, you are asked to contact Lt. Blake Hitchcock at 770-834-4451.

