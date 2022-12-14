Carrollton Police: Man wanted in connection to identity fraud

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a case of identity fraud.

According to officials, a surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, sneakers, and shorts is wanted in connection to identity fraud.

Officials say the subject may be from the Paulding or Dallas area.

If you recognize the man in this photo, you are asked to contact Lt. Blake Hitchcock at 770-834-4451.

