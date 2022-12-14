Chipotle to open first location in Lithia Springs Dec. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fast casual restaurant Chipotle is opening its first location in Lithia Springs this week! The location will open at 642 Thornton Rd. Dec. 15.

The first five people in line when the location opens will receive “complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.” It will open at 10:45 a.m.

Guests who sign up for Chipotle rewards will also receive free chips and guacamole with their purchase.

