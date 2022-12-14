Clayton County police search for missing 11-year-old girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to officials, Clayton County police officers responded to the 10000 block of Mallard Drive in Jonesboro after reports of a missing girl around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers learned R’Kayla Briggs left through the backdoor of the residence “without permission with a packed bag.”

According to investigators, “family members of R’Kayla Briggs stated they believe she is with an adult male. Family members believe R’Kayla Briggs has been planning to leave with this person for some time.”

Briggs is described as an African-American girl, with black, brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tights underneath, a gray tank top, and a white, black, and gray hoodie.

Investigators say they obtained information that indicated Briggs “may be in the Bibb County or Macon area or en route to Texas.”

Anyone with any information in reference to the whereabouts of R'Kayla Briggs is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

